It’s baby boom season in Kenya after yet another public figure welcomed a child.

Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi and his longtime girlfriend Svetlana Polikarpova are the newest parents in town after they welcomed their second child.

The rugby star, who doubles up as a food blogger, announced the arrival of their baby on Thursday, October 21.

“Sweet little angel, we welcome you into the world today and promise to love you with all that we have to offer,” Ombachi wrote on Twitter.

The rugby player also shared a picture showing him providing Kangaroo baby care to his sweet little angel.

“…in the meantime, some kangaroo care will be our 1st bond that will last us a lifetime,” Ombachi added.

The new baby arrives barely a month after Ombachi and Svetlana celebrated their son’s first birthday.

The 30-year-old rugby player wished his son, Svet, a happy birthday with a sweet message posted to his socials.

“My little man is not so little anymore! You’re growing up, buddy, and I am so pleased to see what a gentleman you’re becoming. You obviously take after your old man. I hope you continue being the lovely person that you are and that you never let anything change that. Wishing you all the happiness in the world on your special day today! Happy birthday!” Ombachi wrote.

Ombachi joins the list of new parents in town that includes footballer Victor Wanyama and Serah Teshna, blogger Xtian Dela and Fatma, and singer Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika.