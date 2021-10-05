Nairobi-based rapper and businessman King Kaka is doing better after battling an unknown illness for three months.

The rapper’s wife, Nana Owiti, provided an update on his health during a Q&A with her followers on Instagram.

She assured fans that King Kaka is doing well and recuperating at home.

“It has been a tough couple of months, but right now, God has been amazing. We are much better,” she said.

Another fan asked, “What illness is King Kaka suffering from?”

To which, the Switch TV presenter said King Kaka would reveal when he is ready.

The ‘Wajinga ni Nyinyi’ rapper has since hit the studio to make new music if his recent social media post is anything to go by.

On Monday, King Kaka shared a photo in a studio with Sol family singer Nviiri the Storyteller.