Gospel musician Ringtone is asking his fans to pray for him as he prepares to go under the knife over a head injury inflicted by blogger Robert Alai.

The controversial singer says he has been getting severe headaches since Alai flogged him with a Rungu in July.

Taking to social media, Ringtone expressed fears that he might not make it out of surgery.

“I am trying to work out and my head is really aching, I have not slept. The injury from the rungu I was hit with has affected me. I want to go for an operation. Please pray for me people. I do not think I will survive, I feel like I will die. Please pray for me, I know God can heal me,” he said.

Blogger Alai has since been charged with causing grievous harm to Ringtone.

The 41-year-old denied the charge before Kibera senior principal magistrate Phillip Mutua. Alai also denied a second count of damaging the Ringtone’s car windscreen, valued at Sh416,000.

The court released Alai on a cash bail of Sh300,000 and an alternative bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount.