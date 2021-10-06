After many years of planning, postponements and false starts, the government is now pledging to have the construction of the Rironi – Nakuru – Mau Summit dual carriage started before the end of the year.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, the 233-kilometre will cost about Sh160 billion.

It will be built by a private consortium comprising Meridian Infrastructure Africa Fund, Vinci Highways, and Vinci Concessions – a French concessions and construction firm.

The road, expected to be the longest stretch of high speed dual carriage in the country, will be constructed in the same fashion as the Nairobi Expressway, where private money funds it and then users are charged a toll to use it. The firm will have 30 years to recoup its money.

The consortium will design, finance, build, operate and maintain the highway.

“As private investors, we’re really proud of this long-time partnership that we have with the government of Kenya, and we would like to thank you for the confidence. The fact that you are trusting us to deliver a world-class project.