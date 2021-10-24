Ever wondered the origins of the names of some of the most popular candies in the US? Each of them has an interesting story, sometimes going back to the early 20th century.

Here’s a graphic showing how some popular candies got their names.

How 3 Musketeers candy got its name

Initially composed of separate milk, chocolate and vanilla bars, it is a reference to the Alexandre Dumas novel.

How Baby Ruth candy got its name

Name in honor of of Ruth Cleveland, the daughter of US president Grover Cleveland.

How Butterfinger candy got its name

Named as a result of a contest ran by the Curtiss Candy Company ran in 1923 to get the public’s opinion on what to name their new candy. A man from Chicago referred to as Klutz came up with the name.

How Ferrero Rocher candy got its name

It’s inventor Michele Ferrero, named it after the Rocher de Massabielle, the sight of the Virgin Mary sighting.

How Heath candy got its name

First sold by Bayard and Everett Heath.

How Hershey’s candy got its name

Name after Milton Hershey, the founder of the Hershey candy company.

How Jolly Rancher got its name

Named after an ice cream store in Colorado.

How Junior Mint got its name

A word play on the name of 1940s Broadway play Junior Miss.

How KitKat got its name

Believed to have been named after Kit Kat Club in West London, a popular 1920s jazz venue.

How M&M’s candy got its name

Named after its inventors, Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie.

How Milk Duds candy got its name

Milk because it is the main ingredient, and duds because they couldn’t make them round.

How Milky Way candy got its name

Name after malted milk, a popular drink in the 1920s.

How mr. Goodbar candy got its name

Milton Hershey misheard someone say ‘that’s a good bar’, as ‘mister Goodbar’. Like the sound of it and named it that way.

How PayDay candy got its name

It was named on payday at the Hollywood Candy Company.

How Reese’s candy got its name

Created by former Hershey’s employee Harry Burnett Resse.

How Skittles got their name

A historical word traditionally associated with casual leisurely activities. Particularly a type of nine-pin game.

How Smarties candy got its name

Name to encourage people to pursue an education.

How Snickers got its name

Named after a horse owned by the Mars family. In Britain, it went by the name Marathon Bar to avoid rhyming with knickers.

How Starburst candy got its name

First called Opal Fruit in Britain, later renamed Starburst for marketing purposes in the US.

How Swedish Fish candy got its name

First sold by Swedish company Malaco, and shaped like a fish.

How Toblerone candy got its name

A combination of Tobler, the family name of the makers, and torrone, the nougat used in the chocolate.

How Tootsie Roll got its name

The candy creator, Leo Hirshfield, name it after his daughter Clara, who went by the nickname Tootsie.

How Twix got its name

A combination of ‘twin’ and ‘mix’.