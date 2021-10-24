list of all of amazon competitors 1There is no doubt that Amazon is one of the biggest companies on earth.

In terms of market value, it ranks in the top 5, with close to 2 trillion USD in market value.

In terms of employees, it is only second to Walmart, with over 1.3 million people drawing a paycheck from it every month.

But the days of Amazon as an online book retailer are way behind us. Today, they sell everything, and as a result they are coming for everyone. They are literally at war with everyone.

Here are Amazon’s biggest competitors in different sectors.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in e-commerce

Amazon product: Amazon.com
Competitors: eBay, Walmart, BestBuy, etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in artisan marketplace

Amazon product: Handmade by Amazon
Competitors: Etsy

Amazon’s biggest competitors in Hollywood

Amazon product: MGM Studios, Amazon Studios
Competitors: SONY, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures, and Columbia Pictures

Amazon’s biggest competitors in video games

Amazon product: Amazon Games
Competitors: Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud gaming

Amazon product: Amazon Luna
Competitors: Apple Arcade, Google Stadia

Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud storage

Amazon product: Amazon Cloud Drive
Competitors: Dropbox, Google Drive etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in logistics

Amazon product: Amazon Logistics
Competitors: FedEx, UPS

Amazon’s biggest competitors in streaming

Amazon product: Prime
Competitors: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Paramount+ etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in low orbit internet

Amazon product: Amazon Kuiper
Competitors: Starlink by SpaceX, OneWeb

Amazon’s biggest competitors in electric cars

Amazon product: Rivian (major investor)
Competitors: Tesla

Amazon’s biggest competitors in payments

Amazon product: Amazon Pay
Competitors: PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay etc.

list of all of amazon competitors

Amazon’s biggest competitors in game streaming

Amazon product: Twitch
Competitors: YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming

Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud computing

Amazon product: AWS
Competitors: Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in movie review and information

Amazon product: IMDB
Competitors: Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon’s biggest competitors in music

Amazon product: Prime Music
Competitors: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music

Amazon’s biggest competitors in internet of things

Amazon product: Amazon Alexa, Amazon Ring
Competitors: Google Home, Apple HomePod, Nest etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in AI assistant

Amazon product: Alexa
Competitors: Siri, Google Assistant

Amazon’s biggest competitors in audiobooks

Amazon product: Audible
Competitors: Scribd, Audiobooks.com

Amazon’s biggest competitors in streaming hardware

Amazon product: Fire TV Stick
Competitors: Roku, NVidia, Xiaomi etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in tablet computer

Amazon product: Kindle Fire
Competitors: iPad, lots of android tablets

Amazon’s biggest competitors in publishing

Amazon product: Amazon Publishing
Competitors: Penguin/Random House, Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins, Simon and Schuster

Amazon’s biggest competitors in organic food market

Amazon product: Whole Foods
Competitors: Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, The Fresh Market etc.