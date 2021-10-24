There is no doubt that Amazon is one of the biggest companies on earth.
In terms of market value, it ranks in the top 5, with close to 2 trillion USD in market value.
In terms of employees, it is only second to Walmart, with over 1.3 million people drawing a paycheck from it every month.
But the days of Amazon as an online book retailer are way behind us. Today, they sell everything, and as a result they are coming for everyone. They are literally at war with everyone.
Here are Amazon’s biggest competitors in different sectors.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in e-commerce
Amazon product: Amazon.com
Competitors: eBay, Walmart, BestBuy, etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in artisan marketplace
Amazon product: Handmade by Amazon
Competitors: Etsy
Amazon’s biggest competitors in Hollywood
Amazon product: MGM Studios, Amazon Studios
Competitors: SONY, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures, and Columbia Pictures
Amazon’s biggest competitors in video games
Amazon product: Amazon Games
Competitors: Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud gaming
Amazon product: Amazon Luna
Competitors: Apple Arcade, Google Stadia
Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud storage
Amazon product: Amazon Cloud Drive
Competitors: Dropbox, Google Drive etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in logistics
Amazon product: Amazon Logistics
Competitors: FedEx, UPS
Amazon’s biggest competitors in streaming
Amazon product: Prime
Competitors: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Paramount+ etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in low orbit internet
Amazon product: Amazon Kuiper
Competitors: Starlink by SpaceX, OneWeb
Amazon’s biggest competitors in electric cars
Amazon product: Rivian (major investor)
Competitors: Tesla
Amazon’s biggest competitors in payments
Amazon product: Amazon Pay
Competitors: PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in game streaming
Amazon product: Twitch
Competitors: YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming
Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud computing
Amazon product: AWS
Competitors: Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in movie review and information
Amazon product: IMDB
Competitors: Rotten Tomatoes
Amazon’s biggest competitors in music
Amazon product: Prime Music
Competitors: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music
Amazon’s biggest competitors in internet of things
Amazon product: Amazon Alexa, Amazon Ring
Competitors: Google Home, Apple HomePod, Nest etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in AI assistant
Amazon product: Alexa
Competitors: Siri, Google Assistant
Amazon’s biggest competitors in audiobooks
Amazon product: Audible
Competitors: Scribd, Audiobooks.com
Amazon’s biggest competitors in streaming hardware
Amazon product: Fire TV Stick
Competitors: Roku, NVidia, Xiaomi etc.
Amazon’s biggest competitors in tablet computer
Amazon product: Kindle Fire
Competitors: iPad, lots of android tablets
Amazon’s biggest competitors in publishing
Amazon product: Amazon Publishing
Competitors: Penguin/Random House, Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins, Simon and Schuster
Amazon’s biggest competitors in organic food market
Amazon product: Whole Foods
Competitors: Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, The Fresh Market etc.