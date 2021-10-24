There is no doubt that Amazon is one of the biggest companies on earth.

In terms of market value, it ranks in the top 5, with close to 2 trillion USD in market value.

In terms of employees, it is only second to Walmart, with over 1.3 million people drawing a paycheck from it every month.

But the days of Amazon as an online book retailer are way behind us. Today, they sell everything, and as a result they are coming for everyone. They are literally at war with everyone.

Here are Amazon’s biggest competitors in different sectors.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in e-commerce

Amazon product: Amazon.com

Competitors: eBay, Walmart, BestBuy, etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in artisan marketplace

Amazon product: Handmade by Amazon

Competitors: Etsy

Amazon’s biggest competitors in Hollywood

Amazon product: MGM Studios, Amazon Studios

Competitors: SONY, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures, and Columbia Pictures

Amazon’s biggest competitors in video games

Amazon product: Amazon Games

Competitors: Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud gaming

Amazon product: Amazon Luna

Competitors: Apple Arcade, Google Stadia

Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud storage

Amazon product: Amazon Cloud Drive

Competitors: Dropbox, Google Drive etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in logistics

Amazon product: Amazon Logistics

Competitors: FedEx, UPS

Amazon’s biggest competitors in streaming

Amazon product: Prime

Competitors: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Paramount+ etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in low orbit internet

Amazon product: Amazon Kuiper

Competitors: Starlink by SpaceX, OneWeb

Amazon’s biggest competitors in electric cars

Amazon product: Rivian (major investor)

Competitors: Tesla

Amazon’s biggest competitors in payments

Amazon product: Amazon Pay

Competitors: PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in game streaming

Amazon product: Twitch

Competitors: YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming

Amazon’s biggest competitors in cloud computing

Amazon product: AWS

Competitors: Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in movie review and information

Amazon product: IMDB

Competitors: Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon’s biggest competitors in music

Amazon product: Prime Music

Competitors: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music

Amazon’s biggest competitors in internet of things

Amazon product: Amazon Alexa, Amazon Ring

Competitors: Google Home, Apple HomePod, Nest etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in AI assistant

Amazon product: Alexa

Competitors: Siri, Google Assistant

Amazon’s biggest competitors in audiobooks

Amazon product: Audible

Competitors: Scribd, Audiobooks.com

Amazon’s biggest competitors in streaming hardware

Amazon product: Fire TV Stick

Competitors: Roku, NVidia, Xiaomi etc.

Amazon’s biggest competitors in tablet computer

Amazon product: Kindle Fire

Competitors: iPad, lots of android tablets

Amazon’s biggest competitors in publishing

Amazon product: Amazon Publishing

Competitors: Penguin/Random House, Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins, Simon and Schuster

Amazon’s biggest competitors in organic food market

Amazon product: Whole Foods

Competitors: Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, The Fresh Market etc.