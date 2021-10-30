If you are not looking for ways to spice up your email correspondences, you should be. To start you off, here are 30 phrases you should stop using right now, and clever alternatives you can adopt.
Instead of: Sorry for the delay
Say: Thanks for your patience
Instead of: You’re welcome, No worries, No problem
Say: Always happy to help
Instead of: I think maybe we should
Say: It would be best if we…
Instead of: Hopefully that makes sense
Say: Let me know if you have any questions
Instead of: Just wanted to check in
Say: When can I expect an update
Instead of: My bad. Totally missed that.
Say: Nice catch. Updated and thanks for letting me know.
Instead of: I hope this email finds you well
Say: I know you’re swamped, so I’ll be brief
Say: I’m eager to get your expertise on..
Say: I’d love an update on..
Instead of: I haven’t heard from you
Say: Quick reminder
Instead of: Regards, Kind Regard
Say: Best wishes
Say: Cordially
Say: Sending you the best
Say: Speak with you soon
Say: Take care
Say: Cheers
Say: Have a great day
Say: Talk soon
Say: Until next time
Say: You’re the best
Say: I can’t thank you enough
Say: Thanks a million
Say: Thanks for your consideration
Say: With appreciation
Say: You’re a lifesaver
Say: Bye, Felicia
Say: Later alligator
Say: Toodles
Say: Bye for now
Say: Lots of love