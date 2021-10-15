A police officer was Wednesday evening found dead at the Gigiri Police Station in a suspected suicide.

The body of Constable Martin Thairu, 40, was found inside a bus that was parked at the Diplomatic police station next to United Nations Office in Nairobi.

The bus was being held as an exhibit in a case.

Thairu’s colleagues discovered the body at around 7:50 pm following a search that started Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, Thairu had been assigned a firearm to guard the African Union offices in Westlands, Nairobi, but failed to return the weapon the following day, prompting a search.

In a police report filed at the Gigiri Police Station at 8 pm, Thairu was traced to the bus using a mobile signal after unsuccessful attempts to reach him.

“His body was found inside the parked bus. He had shot himself in the throat while seated on one of the front passenger seats,” said the police report.

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said they are investigating the motive behind the incident.

The deceased did not leave a suicide note.