The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya has appealed to the government to review operating hours for bars and restaurants.

In a statement on Thursday, Abak chairman Eric Githua suggested that drinking hours should be increased by two hours.

Mr Githua argued that the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has increased while the positivity rate is in line with WHO recommendations.

“Abak notes the Covid-19 positivity rate in the last week has been averaging below five per cent, which is the recommended rate by the World Health Organisation for consideration in adjusting public health and social measures in the context of Covid-19,” he said.

The Association further noted that allowing bars and restaurants to operate longer would create employment opportunities and boost businesses in the hard-hit sector.

Further, allowing longer hours would also have a positive impact on manufacturing, they said.

The manufacturers’ appeal comes days after bar and restaurant operators called for a full reopening of the economy.

The Bar Hotels Liquor Traders Association claimed that more than 250,000 jobs have been lost since the onset of Covid-19 in Kenya.

They said at least 7,500 bars, hotels and entertainment spots had been shut across the country and workers sent home, while owners face auctioneers.

“Closing at 7 pm has left many businesses struggling with low sales and inability to pay workers. We are praying that this time the government will open the economy or even add us more hours,” BAHLITA chairman Simon Njoroge said.