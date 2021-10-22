Like many business people in the country, media personality Betty Kyallo has not been spared from dwindling cashflows.

The former KTN news anchor says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her beauty parlor business.

“I will not want to say that I am doing very well. Truth be told it has been a rough couple of months for many entrepreneurs,” the Flair by Betty CEO said.

“I have struggled just like other entrepreneurs because the business environment has not been very friendly to small-scale businesses.”

Betty noted that her biggest challenge was being in a business that does not offer basic services.

“People just don’t have money to spend, especially on luxurious services like micro-blading…what we do at the salon,” she said.

To stay afloat, the mother of one said she implemented a number of strategies.

“The secret is always knowing how to have your comeback. For us, we did a few things to make sure our customers are still catered for, like reducing the prices. It makes the customer feel that you are considerate,” she said.