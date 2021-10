Following the lifting of the night curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Mashujaa Day, Kenyans got the license to continue drinking.

Not like it ever stopped, but at least this time round, it will be without the risk of running into the police at odd hours.

For this first curfew-free weekend in over 18 months, let’s revisit the famous phrase by our second president Daniel Arap Moi.

“Pombe ifunguliwe kila mahalia”.

