The Afrocinema production starring city businessman Jamal Roho Safi and his warring wives Amira and Amber Ray has taken a new twist.

Jamal Roho Safi has proved that he is now on good terms with his first wife, Amira, after spoiling her with an expensive gift.

On Tuesday, Amira took her Insta-stories to show off her surprise gift from Jamal; a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max worth between Sh 180k and 200k.

“They say good things happen to good people. Thank you @Jimal_rohosafi. Am obsessed with my new iPhone 13 pro max,” Amira wrote.

Following his failed marriage to the socialite Amber Ray, Jamal has seemingly been trying to rekindle his lost love with Amira.

About a month ago, Jamal and Amira were seen enjoying a coffee date at an undisclosed location.

Jamal would later share a video showing Amira welcoming him back home with smooches on the cheeks and forehead.

“My blessings,” Jamal bragged.

It remains to be seen if Afrocinema continues shortly but in the meantime, it appears Amira is having the last laugh over Amber Ray.

Stay tuned!