It is one of the most memorable videos of the Kibaki administration, perhaps one of the most memorable in the history of Kenya.

It was the moment President Kibaki and First Lady Lucy Kibaki appeared side by side at State House Nairobi, where the president made the declaration that he has only one wife.

The press conference was as a result of constant media reports alleging that politician Mary Wambui was Kibaki’s second wife. It was clearly that those reports greatly troubled Mama Lucy, to the extent of storming Nation Media Group to give them a piece of her mind.

When the reports persisted, the First Lady dragged her husband in front of the media to deny all allegations.

Somehow, American superstar Cardi B got a hold of the video and posted it for his close to 20 million followers on Twitter. It has so far received over 30,000 likes.

Check it out.

And here’s a continuation showing a visibly embarrassed Kibaki ‘die inside’.