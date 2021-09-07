Media personality Anita Nderu is set to become someone’s wife later this week.

Our sources indicate that the 31-year-old will marry her fiance, Berret, on Thursday in Nanyuki.

The white wedding comes after the couple held a traditional wedding also known as Ruracio on Sunday, September 5, at the Fort Smith Gardens in Loresho.

Just like the Ruracio, the white wedding will be an intimate and private affair attended by close friends and family as the couple looks to keep prying eyes at bay.

A wedding invite in our possession shows Anita Nderu and Berret will exchange their vows at the scenic Mukima Luxury Country House from 1 pm to 10 pm.

“We get to say I Do on this day and we are excited to have you there to witness our nuptials then dance the night away!

“We want you to have a fun filled day, full of love, laughter, dancing, food and champagne,” a copy of the invite reads in part.

