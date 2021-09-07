Mutula Kilonzo Junior has declared his bid to run for the office of the governor of Makueni county.

The Makueni senator announced his bid to succeed Governor Kivutha Kibwana via a campaign poster shared on his social media pages.

“THE PEOPLE’S GOVERNOR 2022. MAKUENI COUNTY,” the poster reads.

It also indicates that Mutula Kilonzo will run ona Wiper Party ticket.

The 46-year-old will likely vie for Makueni governorship against Philip Kaloki, who Mutula beat to the senator seat in 2017.

Another contender for the gubernatorial seat is Emmanuel Mutisya, a professor of Economics and Mathematics.