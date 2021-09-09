The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Limited has shut down water supply to a section of Nairobi along Waiyaki Way.

In a public notice, NWSC said city residents in these areas will go without water between Thursday and Friday. The water interruption has been necessitated by the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The water parastatal said the shut down will facilitate interconnection of relocated pipeline to the old pipeline along Waiyaki way road from the Safaricom building to the junction of Waiyaki way road and Prof Wangari Maathai road.

“This will enable release of the road section between Old Safaricom House, the junction of Waiyaki Way and Prof Wangari Maathai Road to the Expressway contractor,” said Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

The disruption runs from 6:00 A.M Thursday, September 9, 2021, to 6:00 A.M Friday, September 10, 2021.

Affected areas include estates along Waiyaki Way, Rhapta Road, Parklands Road, Mpaka road, Chiromo Lane, Manyani road and Church Road.

Others are MP Shah Hospital, Sarit Centre, Highridge and Westlands areas, Muguga Green Estate, Nairobi School, Kabete Barracks and surrounding estates.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” Muguna said.