‘Power’ actor Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee are expecting their first baby together.

The celebrity couple is expecting a baby boy and is excited about being first-time parents.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it,” they said.

The 33-year-old Tanzanian-born songbird mentioned that her pregnancy journey has been smooth thus far.

“He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all, we’ve been super blessed,” she said.

The couple also took to social media to break the news to their fans, barely two months after Vanessa Mdee had downplayed pregnancy rumors.

“The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us – it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed. Isaiah 55:2 – Al your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children 🤍” Mdee captioned one of her baby bump pictures.

“ASANTE BABA MUNGU WETU 🙏🏽” she wrote on another.

Rotimi on his part, waxed lyrical about Mdee, writing: “My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have! 🕊”

The 32-year-old actor and singer added: “You belong in a museum, baby 🙌🏽…. Buttascotch prince on the way 🕊🕊”

On what kind of parents they think they will be, Rotimi said Mdee is destined to be a “very passionate, love and protective mom.”