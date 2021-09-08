Media personality Jalang’o has been caught up in fresh drama with upcoming musician Vincent Mboya.

After offering to refund Jalang’o his donation of Sh18,000, Mboya claimed that he wired the money into the comedian’s mobile money wallet after he refused to collect it physically.

The 22-year-old singer also shared a supposed screenshot of the transaction.

“Thanks so much for your help. Hope you have your money now Heavy J,” Mboya wrote.

But in his response, the Kiss FM radio presenter denied receiving the cash saying Mboya fabricated the M-Pesa message.

“I have just spoken to this boy to stop using my name in his pursuit of fame! This is an edited message! I can confirm to you that there is no money he has sent me! Ni Ujinga tu,” Jalang’o said.