A courtroom at the Milimani Law courts was Monday, September 20, 2021, stunned after a teenage boy testified that he willingly had sexual relations with their househelp for eight months.

The 13-year-old minor narrated how the househelp introduced him to sex starting July 2020.

When asked if he was forced into the act, he said: “No. I felt the urge so I removed my pants to do it without being forced after we did it for the first time.”

Testifying in camera, the teenager said they used to have sex three times a week between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

“She told me it’s our secret that I should not tell anyone, and as a result, I never told my parents except when I was caught watching pornography using my sister’s phone,” the boy said.

He told Nairobi Principal Magistrate that he was usually aroused after watching porn and they would sometimes have sex in the kitchen and at the sitting room when everyone was asleep.

The boy also disclosed that he would steal his sister’s phone to continue watching porn after using the house help’s phone.

He also mentioned that the house help had told him that what they were doing was wrong but he couldn’t stop.

The hearing continues on September 24, 2021.

In the case, the house help was arraigned in February 2021 and charged with defiling and exposing the adolescent victim to pornographic content.

The accused reportedly committed the offences at Mwiki area, Kasarani, Nairobi County between July 2020 and February 2021.

She was charged with promoting a sexual offence by showing the minor pornographic content and performing an indecent act with a child.

The boy’s parents discovered the abuse on February 21 while disciplining him for stealing his sister’s phone. While being beaten up, the boy confessed that he had been using the phone to watch pron.

He also said he was introduced to porn by the househelp and that they had been having sex.

The suspect denied the charges and was granted Sh300,000 cash bail or Sh500,000 bond.