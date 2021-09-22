Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says he is ready to defend the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in court.

Speaking in Kilifi during a ceremony to award winners of a national primary school essay writing competition, Prof Magoha said the new system of education is positively impacting the lives of learners.

“Take me to court, you will meet me there, but I can assure you that I will defend it,” he said.

CS Magoha said those criticising the government must be ready to adopt the new curriculum.

“You have seen me in the slums because that’s where my call (sic) is … to ensure there is equity in the education sector. Kenya is not the richest country in Africa and yet it spends 29 percent of its budget in the education sector,” he said.

Magoha nonetheless acknowledged challenges in the CBC, saying the system will be reviewed next year. He also rubbished claims that parents of CBC learners must be literate.