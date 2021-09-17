Sauti Sol band member Polycarp Otieno alias Fancy Fingers is the latest celebrity to find himself in the archives of Instagram blogger Edgar Obare.

The popular gossipmonger recently shared a video showing Polycarp in the company of an unidentified woman at a private beach in Watamu.

According to Obare’s source, Polycarp and the woman left the beach upon realising that it wasn’t as private as they thought.

The allegations coincided with claims that Polycarp’s wife, Lady Mandy, was out of town.

Obare reached out to the talented guitarist for a comment and he vehemently denied stepping out on his wife.

He also noted that he saw Obare’s source taking his pictures with the unidentified woman.

“So now I can’t hang out with my female friends…I do not have a girlfriend, I have a wife. It’s unfortunate that people are out to taint other people’s lives. I saw this lady taking a pic of me and I let her entertain herself…please carefully analyze what is sent to you,” he said.