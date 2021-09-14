Nick Ruto, the eldest son of Deputy President William Ruto, has more or less told rumormongers to get their minds out of the gutter.

This was in response to the wild speculation about his sexuality after a video showing a man clasping a necklace around his neck emerged on social media on Sunday.

Ruto was celebrating his 30th birthday when the man gifted him a necklace amid cheers from those in attendance.

On social media, internet users presumed that Nick Ruto and the man were an item.

Ruto responded promptly saying the necklace was a birthday present from a friend. He explained the importance of having close friends, saying gifting between friends does not amount to a sexual relationship.

“Build your circle and celebrate each other. If you can, gift your friends the best you can on their special occasions like Birthdays, Anniversaries, weddings e.t.c,” he wrote.

“This will help you understand the value of friendship and comprehend that gifting a friend of same or Opposite gender does NOT amount to Sexual/erotic relationship. Thank you all for your Birthday wishes and gifts,” Nick Ruto said.