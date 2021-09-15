On Monday, September 13, fashion’s biggest night was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May, but this year, the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

International A-list celebrities in the music, film, and theatre industry graced the event, hitting the red carpet to showcase their designer outfits.

On Tuesday, Kenyans on Twitter decided they were not going to be left behind and created their own parody of the Met Gala 2021 for fun and giggles.

The parody was aptly dubbed MetNgara seeing as a section of Kenyans living in Nairobi source their outfits in Ngara.

Using a combination of random pictures and photoshop, the Twitters users of the infamous ‘Chokoraa Twitter’ gang curated pictures poking fun at each other.

Here are the results. It helps if you know some of these Chokoraa Twitter guys.

We are live at the #MetNgara 2021 Edition pic.twitter.com/44cf6XOiyN — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

Meet the chief of security here at #MetNgara from the Police Dog Unit. pic.twitter.com/7y1sc9L90F — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

Our wifi expert made sure everything was okay #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/TzVYdn9AdA — Wailer (@Reggaewailer) September 14, 2021

Here we can see fundi with an exquisite checked shirt posing at the #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/3DmrN6GRdu — James Bong (@JamieButon) September 14, 2021

Power couple no.2 arrived with masidis boxer s63 at the #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/WLsSELpv9h — John (@jnjauu) September 14, 2021

The most celebrated entrepreneurial couple is finally here! #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/EPExLjUJYx — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

The Pakilands OCPD issuing a statement on the state of the security at the #MetNgara 2021 pic.twitter.com/6nPFIB5I7F — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

The guests have started arriving for the #MetNgara 2021 Awards. pic.twitter.com/GQAHyUC9v9 — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

The Tea Master arriving at the #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/hR0Md39Mz8 — Billy The GOAT (@_CrazyNairobian) September 14, 2021

Chelsea fans, Kayole Branch well represented at #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/mZeduMvmGO — THE WATCHER (@jamlick__) September 14, 2021

A guest enjoying chicken at the cafeteria before the kickoff of #MetNgara 2021 pic.twitter.com/tYg87rxbUX — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

The Talibans making a grand entry at #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/yONA0e97bj — drey (@Dreymwangi) September 14, 2021

Those from Rongai have just arrived for #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/KWwP9bUD47 — OWICH (@OwichBrio) September 14, 2021

Our kathonzweni queen rocking with her amazing look at #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/4h6nu6y0D5 — bart (@Bartcimpson) September 14, 2021

Mother and daughter stepped out in fashion at the #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/sCEuk8My2k — James Bong (@JamieButon) September 14, 2021

Jamlick with a shocking outfit for this year’s #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/soT5lyB3Fw — Timoshenko (@Kianangih) September 14, 2021

Theo with his trademark entey straight from Kisii at the #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/UNDSmHaqYe — drey (@Dreymwangi) September 14, 2021

Our bleki blunders came out for #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/yaxCpnZJPE — THE G (@Onorpik) September 14, 2021

Head of Finance at the #MetNgara has just arrived. pic.twitter.com/ULqRVLPREp — ERIC (@TheRulerrr) September 14, 2021

The hosts of #MetNgara look like they have chemistry beyond just work. pic.twitter.com/MoSRAePPJw — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

Not my boy ASAP Rocket looking all fresh at the #MetNgara pic.twitter.com/hImB7PuPDJ — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

The Migos posing for a photo at the #MetNgara event pic.twitter.com/Dh9DutK2D4 — ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) September 14, 2021

The judges in action here at the #MetNgara are very keen to choose the most deserving contestants. pic.twitter.com/4475n64HCV — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) September 14, 2021

The Governor doing quality control of the refreshments before #MetNgara kickoff pic.twitter.com/tHRyp3fzIK — pk.™ (@_PaulKay) September 14, 2021