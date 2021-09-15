On Monday, September 13, fashion’s biggest night was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May, but this year, the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

International A-list celebrities in the music, film, and theatre industry graced the event, hitting the red carpet to showcase their designer outfits.

On Tuesday, Kenyans on Twitter decided they were not going to be left behind and created their own parody of the Met Gala 2021 for fun and giggles.

The parody was aptly dubbed MetNgara seeing as a section of Kenyans living in Nairobi source their outfits in Ngara.

Using a combination of random pictures and photoshop, the Twitters users of the infamous ‘Chokoraa Twitter’ gang curated pictures poking fun at each other.

Here are the results. It helps if you know some of these Chokoraa Twitter guys.