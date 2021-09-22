A man from Kamagut area in Uasin Gishu died at the hands of his friend after they fought in a bar over a job placement.

A police report indicates that Peter Ekai, 30, and Elphas Kipkoech, 26, were on a drinking spree at Longisa trading centre in Kamagut when an argument ensued.

Ekai reportedly accused Kipkoech of plotting to have him fired from ChapChap security agency where he worked as a guard.

Ekai was said to be convinced that Kipkoech was orchestrating his downfall so as to replace him at the security agency.

Kipkoech denied the claims as their war of words turned into a bar brawl, with the pair using sharp objects to attack each other.

Ekai got stabbed in the chest and was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Kipkoech also suffered stabs wounds but was treated at the same facility and later discharged. He was arrested and detained at the Eldoret Police Station.