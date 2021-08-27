A woman suspected of killing her baby during a fight with her husband is yet to enter a plea after the DCI asked the court for more time to complete investigations.

Ann Andasi Muronji is facing murder charges over the death of a three-month baby after fighting with her husband in mid-June this year.

According to a police report, Andasi was in a fight with her husband, who was drunk, when they accidentally fell on their baby who died.

In an affidavit filed in a Nairobi court, Constable Moses Mbwele sought to be allowed to continue holding Andasi saying that the investigations into the case involve weighty matters which requires ample time.

He told the court that detectives are expected to visit the scene of the crime in the Dagoretti area where the suspect might have dumped the body of her child after killing her.

Mbwele said they are interrogating the woman to establish whether they can press murder charges against her.

The police said they are still hunting for Andasi’s husband and other accomplices who are still at large.

“The respondent (Andasi) is believed to be having crucial information which may lead to the arrest of the others. Other witnesses are yet to record their statements and it will be fair and just for this honourable court to grant the orders as prayed for sufficient gathering of the evidence,” the investigating officer said.

The court also heard that the suspect needs to be taken for mental assessment before she faces murder charges in the High Court.

Senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki allowed the DCI to continue detaining Andasi for two weeks.

“I allow application by the DCl through the investigative officer and the suspect to be remanded for 14 days to enable the completion of the probe in the matter,” Mwaniki ruled.