The self-confessed pedophile serial killer Evans Juma Wanjala was on Wednesday, August 25 arraigned at the Kapenguria High Court.

Wanjala faced three counts of murder over the deaths of Linda Cherono, 13, Mary Elusa, 14, and Stacy Achieng, 10.

On the first count, the court heard that Wanjala murdered Stacy Achieng Nabiso on the night of December 31, 2019, in Soweto estate in Moi’s Bridge, Soy Sub County.

On count two, the suspect was accused of murdering Mary Elusa between December 15 and 16, 2020, in Tuiyabei village.

Evans Wanjala was also charged with committing murder on Linda Cherono within Moi’s bridge area between June 11 and June 15, 2021.

The suspect denied all the charges before Judge Justus Bwonwonga.

Wanjala’s lawyer, Michael Wabomba Masinde, filed an affidavit for the suspect to be bailed out but assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori opposed his release on bail.

“I was served the three affidavits to court not to grant the suspect any bond. He is a dangerous man because he has other murder cases,” said Mr Makori, adding that if the accused is released on bond he might interfere with witnesses.

Justice Justus Bwongonga ordered the suspect to be remanded at the Eldoret GK prison.