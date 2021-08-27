The government has denied reports that there are fake COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

According to the reports, the fake vaccines were brought into Kenya through Uganda. This comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised a red flag over the existence of fake Covid-19 vaccines circulating in Uganda.

The WHO asked neighbouring countries to be on high alert.

Speaking Thursday, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna assured Kenyans that the vaccines in hospitals countrywide are genuine.

“The government cannot allow fake vaccines to enter into the country,” he stated.

Oguna, however, raised the alarm over some Kenyans whom he said are conducting unscrupulous businesses using the vaccines.

“We are aware of people who have already been vaccinated twice but they are conducting business. They wake up in the morning, go to the vaccination centres to line up for the jab, only to later sell their space at Sh100; this is wrong. Those found selling their lines in the vaccination centres will be arrested and charged in court. The jab is free,” said Oguna.

The spokesman said the country is currently administering Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs.

“If there are other reports (about any other vaccines), those are fake. CNN also aired a story that people are scared of going for the jab. That is untrue because as at now, many Kenyans have been vaccinated, especially the elderly. We are now urging the youth and those with opportunistic diseases to go for the jab. We don’t have fake vaccines in Kenya,” Oguna said at the Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.