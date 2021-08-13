It appears there is a new celebrity couple in town if singer Nadia Mukami is to be believed.

Last week, the popular songbird set tongues wagging after she shared a suggestive photo kissing fellow musician Arrow Bwoy.

“My hardworking, patient, pure-hearted handsome man! Baba Safari Aka Kindu wakwa 🙈,” she captioned the steamy picture.

Arrow bwoy posted the same photo to his page and wrote: “Toto Si Toto …You are my smart, intelligent, boss lady! Mama Safari🙈 @nadia_mukami. My Beautiful Thing.”

The posts appeared to confirm rumours that have been swirling around about the pair being an item.

However, a section of fans was not buying it as they accused the singers of staging a fake relationship to create a buzz for an upcoming song.

On Wednesday, Nadia and Arrow Bwoy came out to set things straight affirming that they have been dating for a while now.

“Are we dating? Yes. I have been Arrow’s girlfriend for some time now. We have been together for a longer time than people can actually guess,” said the songstress.

Nadia added: “When I met Arrow I was in a relationship, so when I started dating him I was in another relationship.”

Arrow Bwoy on his part said: “It has been a good one, beautiful people. It has been a good one but amazing at the same time.”

Nadia Mukami also explained her decision to go public about their love affair, saying she is ready for the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.

“Why we came out is coz I feel sai niko more mature… right now naweza handle pressure yenye inakuja na hizo,” she said.

And to people like myself who are still not buying it, Nadia said: “Watu wengi wanafikiria ni kiki, they don’t believe at me and you are dating because hata in the comments unaweza ona wanasema mnatoa ngoma lini…Kwani I will be with a guy kwa nyumba for a Song? I would Kiss a guy for a Song? Kama ni numbers sisi wote tuko na Numbers”