The social media personality Risper Faith went on a heated online rant after one of her followers claimed that her lavish lifestyle is bankrolled by her mother-in-law.

In an Insta-live, the IG user identified as @shootmyshot3 also claimed that Risper Faith’s husband, Brian Njunge, failed in the US. The internet user also intimated that Brian and Risper are dependent on his mother.

“You are lying. Today let me tell the world. Brayo failed in the States. His friends even know this….Your mom-in-law is everything. Wacha kuchezea watu,” wrote the fan.

The comment seemingly hit a nerve as Risper Faith exploded in a rant saying she was unfazed by the claims because worse things have been said about her.

The former ‘Nairobi Diaries’ reality TV star mentioned that her nudes are all over the internet and hence, she doesn’t care about the claims.

“We are living our best life. We have our businesses, our family. You talk and at night you sleep in your bedsitters as we sleep in our mansions on a six by six bed. I am sorry but your hateful comments won’t stop me. I am from the village and I came to Nairobi to work hard and live a good life, so hata ukiongea trash nishaongelewa,” said Risper.