Over 400 commuters and matatu crew were Tuesday charged at Milimani Law Courts with various offences of violating Covid-19 rules.

The individuals were arrested in the mid-morning hours for violating Covid-19 regulations in Public Service vehicles within Nairobi county.

According to traffic charge sheets filed in court, most of the offenders broke Covid-19 rules by being excess passengers in Public Service vehicles.

Over 20 Matatu crew members were charged with carrying passengers in full capacity as well as not having uniforms and work badges.

All the suspects pleaded guilty to their respective charges and pleaded with Milimani magistrate Esther Kimilu for leniency.

They were fined different amounts ranging from Ksh 500 and Ksh 20,000 each, or serve one month or six months in jail.