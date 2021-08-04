The popular disc jockey Benson Ouma better known as DJ Last Born has received a much-needed boost after suffering two strokes in the last five years.

DJ Last Born has been bedridden for months after he suffered a second stroke in 2019.

Lastborn’s sister Lilian Ouma said the stroke made the DJ lose his speech and also affected his right eye.

“When he first suffered a stroke, he was able to do things on his own, but when it reoccurred, it affected him completely. He could not talk or even feed himself,” said Ouma.

The turntablist is also unable to control his bowel movement and is dependent on diapers and a caregiver.

“If you see him now, you will still know that he has a problem because the second stroke affected his right side of the body,” Ouma told Ghetto Radio in June.

“See he is my brother, so I cannot bathe him and change his diapers, I had to get a caregiver who comes and changes his diapers every day,” Ouma said.

“In 2017, we spent more than Ksh500,000. So currently I have been forced to get a physiotherapist who comes every day and charges Ksh1,000,” she added.

The local betting firm Odibets has now come in to offer a helping hand that will see DJ Last Born continue to receive treatment that is estimated at Ksh1.5 million.

“We decided to support DJ Lastborn who has been ailing for quite some time. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayias he handed Lilian Ouma a cheque for Ksh3 million.

Odibets will also provide upkeep and a years’ worth of rent for the veteran reggae DJ. Lastborn also has one daughter who is set to join Form One.

“On behalf of DJ Lastborn’s family, I would like to thank Odibets and the entire reggae fraternity for coming out and helping my brother, words cannot express how grateful I am,” said Lillian.