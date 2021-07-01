Reverend Lucy Natasha has issued a statement in response to damning allegations leveled against her on social media.

A Facebook user by the name Martha Mwihaki Hinga on Tuesday, June 29, dragged the flashy preacher through the mud, alleging that she runs her church like a cult.

In a series of long posts, Martha also claimed that Rev Lucy Natasha organized a threesome session for a Nigerian guest preacher with her aide.

Apparently, Rev. Natasha invited her for dinner together with the Nigerian guest speaker, her mother, brother, and her assistant with a hidden agenda.

“Within 20 minutes I realized that Lucy had left together with her brother and mom, and I in the company of the pastor and the aide were left, little did I know that the girl was part of the script for a Threesome. Hahaha, yes I said a threesome,” said Martha.

She further alleged that she was touched inappropriately during her initiation to pastor Lucy Natasha’s Church.

“I was then requested to follow Rev in a small private extension for sort of some grilling or up-close, a very small extension that could only fit two persons. She asked me to get off my shoes and enter. I think that was now the beginning of my indoctrination to a “cult”,” the post reads in part.

The allegations went viral prompting Reverend Natasha to respond.

Read her full statement below.

*IMPORTANT STATEMENT*

As a ministry that is very active in preaching through various social media platforms, we seek to unequivocally dissociate ourselves with a malicious story tarnishing the reputation of our leader Rev Natasha and the ministry we are doing.

We began our Miracle Monday Services in October 2017 and the same has been publicly broadcasted on our official handles. In the greatest words, the story and expose going round is totally false, unfounded, and out there to disparage our mandate.

It’s worth noting that the said Martha Mwihaki Hinga is a Pseudo account that has now deactivated; she and/or her cohort has never been part of us. We wish to categorically state that we are a ministry committed to maintaining Biblical standards both in Theology and Practice. We are above board and deal with all attendees, members, public with utmost respect and integrity.

Our church Empowerment Christian Church ECC remains a beacon of hope, an oasis of God’s love, and a sanctuary of worship, prayer and the Bible.

To all the friends of ECC, Sons and daughters across the nations, partners, Natasha Hands of Compassion Team members continue keeping us, the Oracle in prayers as we continue shining the banner of God’s love to all.

2 Timothy 3:12 “And all who live a godly life in Jesus Christ shall suffer persecution”

Head of Communication for Rev Natasha Ministries