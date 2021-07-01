The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Body (EPRA) on Wednesday, June 30, published a list of petrol stations that were caught selling adulterated fuel.

In a public notice, the agency said it conducted a total of 5,598 tests at 1,237 petroleum sites from April to June 2021. 99 percent of the sites were found to be compliant but 11 were found to be selling diluted fuel.

EPRA said it identified the stations after continuous monitoring of the quality of petroleum motor fuels on sale, transport, and storage throughout the country during the stipulated period.

“The petrol stations that were found to be non-compliant are located in Nairobi, Marsabit, Meru, Trans Nzoia, Homabay, West Pokot, Migori, Nakuru, Kilifi, Meru and Lamu counties,” EPRA said.

A majority of the petrol stations were found to be selling Diesel or Petrol containing high sulphur content – which has a negative impact on the effectiveness of emission control systems.

EPRA closed the pumps and fined some petrol stations up to Sh760,000 in taxes and penalties to have the pumps reopened.

At the same time, the regulator requested members of the public to report suspected cases of petroleum fuels adulteration or export dumping through the hotline number (0709336000) as well as use the Authority’s USSD Code (*363#) and SMS service code (40850).

Here’s a list of the petrol stations selling adulterated fuel:

1. Be Energy Racecourse Service Station – Nairobi

2. Zeemax Energy Service Station – Marsabit

3.Mishemishe Filling Station – Meru

4.Shukran Filling Station – Trans Nzoia

5. Nyakawili Filling Station – Homabay

6. OLA Energy Kapenguria Service Station – West Pokot

7. Gen Eighteen Fourty Filling – Migori

8. Philip Waweru Mwangi Filling Station – Nakuru

9. Test Report- Tezo Filling Station – Kilifi

10. Sifa Petroleum Filling Station – Meru

11. Catasteph Filling Station – Lamu