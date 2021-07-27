Willis Raburu’s partner, Ivy Namulindwa, has shed more light on her newborn baby with the television presenter.

The pair welcomed a baby boy a few weeks ago but they have been keeping details away from the public. But in a Q&A session with her followers on social media, Ivy revealed that she delivered through a Caesarean section.

“I was at Nairobi Hospital and they took really good care of me especially since I am a first-time mum,” she said.

“From the theatre, talking me through the process…I was a bit anxious… to aftercare, where the nurse and staff were patient and kind to me. I am grateful for all that.”

The Kenyan-Ugandan vlogger also disclosed that she and Willis Raburu planned for the baby. “Yeah. This was a planned pregnancy.”

And when asked if Willis is the biological father of her child, Ivy told the fan to leave fatherhood to Abraham.

Another fan asked Ivy why she decided to get a baby before marrying Willis first.

“Because it is my life, and I do what I want, when I want and how I want. Also hii life haina manual or one-size-fits-all formula please,” she responded.

Ivy also advised any couple looking to have a baby to arrange their finances, insurance, and all, to avoid surprises.

She also declined to reveal the name of the child.

Willis Raburu and Ivy met at Royal Media Services when she started working at Hot96 and on the 10/10 fan page.