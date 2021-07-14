Deputy President William Ruto has once again expressed his reservation about his daughter June Ruto marrying a Nigerian man.

Speaking to Radio Jambo on Tuesday morning, Ruto said his wish was for his daughter to get married to a Kenyan man. He mentioned that before June settled on Dr Ezenagu, she dated a certain man only known as Ochieng’.

“Ningefurahi sana kama msichana wangu angepata mkenya lakini ni mpango wa Mungu and uamuzi wake pia. Kulikuwa na wakati niliskia fununu kulikuwa na jamaa anitwa Ochieng’, nilikuwa nimemwona lakini akapotea, sijui kuliendaje,” Ruto said as he broke into laughter.

(I would have been happier if my daughter married a Kenyan but it is God’s wish and her decision as well. There were some rumours of a man called Ochieng (dating my daughter). I used to see him but he disappeared. I do not know what happened)

Ruto joked that it felt like a loss after he envisioned June Ruto settling in Kenya only to be taken away to Nigeria.

“Msiwe mnatuletea hasara, sasa unajua huyu msichana tumemsomesha, amesoma USIU, ameenda Australia. Sasa ndio huyo amepelekwa na wa Nigeria. Tungefaidika zaidi kama tungepata mtu wa huku,” he lamented, albeit on a light note.

(It ended up like a loss, we have educated her at United States International University (USI), in Australia and now she has been taken to Nigeria. It would have been better if she married a Kenyan)

Ruto is, however, hopeful that his other daughters will marry a Kenyan to fulfill his wish.

“Bado niko na wasichana, sasa mimi nawaombea kina Irungu, Ochieng wajipange wasizubae (I still have other daughters so the Ochiengs and Irungus should not lose hope),” he said.

At the same time, Ruto hailed his wife Rachel Ruto for being the backbone of their successful marriage.

“Huyo(Rachel) ndio amefanya hii famila yangu ikawa successful. Kwa sababu nilipata mke karibu na malaika. Hapo ndio mambo yangu ilienda vizuri. Ni bahati ya Mungu kupata mke ambaye anakuombea, anakuelewa, anakusaidia katika kazi, hapo ndio unapata bahati ya kupiga hatua ya kwenda mbele,” he explained.

(My wife has made my family successful. I got someone close to an angel. That’s where things went right for me. It’s God’s luck finding someone who prays for you, understands you and helps you with work)