A Nairobi court has barred the media from covering the proceedings of a case where a woman is demanding Sh25 million in child support from Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Lawyer Danstan Omari, representing the woman, applied for the gag orders against all media houses, which Nairobi Resident Magistrate F. Terer allowed on Monday.

“That a gag order is hereby issued to any print or electronic mass media in Kenya from açcessing, publishing, airing, narrating or commenting the case in any newspaper, journal, weekly magazine and TV or radio show,” the gag order states.

The case will be mentioned on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with an update on the progress of negotiations between Lusaka and the woman over an out-of-court settlement.

Through his lawyer Peter Wanyama, Lusaka told the court is willing and ready to pay the costs of prenatal care.

