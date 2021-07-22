Police in Nyahururu are holding a police officer for assaulting his wife after he found her with a boyfriend in his house.

Gilbert Kiprotich, an Anti-Stock Theft Unit police officer based in Maili Saba, allegedly attacked and seriously injured his wife Joyce Nyakio after he found her with her lover identified as Paul Mbugua.

A police report indicates that the management of Nyahururu county and Referral Hospital reported the matter to the police. They said Nyakio arrived at the hospital with several deep cuts.

“Nyakio explained to doctors that she had been attacked by her husband who had also accompanied her to the hospital. When officers rushed to the facility they found the victim,” the report read in part.

It is claimed that Kiprotich arrived in his home unannounced at around 2300 hrs and found Nyakio with the boyfriend. He immediately started attacking them but the boyfriend managed to escape leaving Nyakio at the mercy of her husband.

The police report indicated that Nyakio sustained a deep cut on the head, both hands, and knee. She was rushed to Rumuruti District Hospital and later referred to Nyahuru county hospital for specialized treatment.

Officers probing the matter found Kiprotich within the hospital compound and detained him at Nyahururu police station.

Meanwhile, Nyakio whose condition was described as fair said she was considering solving the matter out of court.