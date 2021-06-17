Because hypergamy is real, radio personality Jalang’o recounted an incident where a woman he was interested in dumped him when he was still getting his life together.

The Kiss FM presenter was living in Mwiki, Kasarani when his love interest invited him for a date.

Narrating his story during the Kiss FM breakfast show, Jalang’o said the woman lost interest when she learned that he lived in the informal settlement on the outskirts of Nairobi.

“She asked me where I live and I told her Mwiki. She told me she has never been to Mwiki and doesn’t know Mwiki and will never ever know Mwiki,” he narrated leaving cohost Kamene Goro in stitches.

Jalas added: “She told me she has released me and maybe I would find my soulmate huko in Mwiki.”

Jalang’o and Kamene were discussing breakups, with the latter saying there is no such thing as a amicable breakup.

“Someone breaks your heart and goes ahead and tells you to promise them you will be fine. There is nothing like an amicable breakup,” Kamene said.

