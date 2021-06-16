Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o says Naivasha won’t be able to handle him as he prepares to attend the highly anticipated World Safari Rally Championships in Kenya.

The radio personality has had his luxury Mercedes Benz revamped ahead of the WRC Safari Rally scheduled to take place from June 24 to June 27.

Taking to his socials, the social media influencer flaunted his sleek Mercedes Benz SLK200 convertible.

“Getting ready for Safari Rally. Naivasha you won’t be able to handle me,” he posted.

Jalas had taken the Merc to German cars specialists – New Model Auto – for servicing ahead of the safari rally.

The two-door sports car has had its fair share of accidents since Jalango’s wife Amina Chao bought it for him on his birthday in 2019.

In that same year, Jalas crashed the car into a police vehicle along Ngong Road, ripping off its front bumper and extensively damaging its headlights.

Then in 2020, boda boda operators vandalised the car after Jalango’s brother was involved in an accident with a rider.

“You see, I don’t drive my benzo (Mercedes Benz) anymore. My brother was driving when he got involved in an accident with a rider. He was surrounded by a mob and they completely destroyed my car,” Jalas said.

That same year, Jalang’o lost a bezel between the driver’s window and the windshield.

“Hey guys I lost this part of the car along Mombasa Road…specifically between GM and Standard Group someone must have plucked it off at a parking lot. I have searched for it locally but nobody seems to have a second hand or a new one. I have since placed an order for a new one at Dt Dobie and am not sure when it will get here and the car looks really bad,” he said at the time.