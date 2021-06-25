A policewoman who went viral after she recorded herself demanding to be released from the National Police Service has now turned to music to express her frustrations.

Police Constable (PC) Viviana Williams, who is based in Mombasa, has released a song titled Kilio Changu featuring an unidentified male Administration Police officer.

In the song, Viviana reiterates the earlier sentiments she made in her viral video, saying she is tired of the police service and wants to be relieved from her duties.

“Sina hamu tena, na kazi ya polisi. Naambia wakubwa tena, hii ni kilio changu. Nimetuma barua mara mingi sana kwa ofisi lakini hazifiki… Mimi nimechoka na kazi ya kupenda hongo… Sitaki tena (I no longer have passion for this police job. I am telling my bosses once again; this is my cry. I have sent several resignation letters but they are not delivered… I am tired of this job that is all about loving corruption. I don’t want it),” the cop sings.

Viviana’s new song comes a month after Police IG ordered the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service to probe the matter.

The IAU alleged she was lying, saying she never filed a sexual harassment complaint.

In a preliminary report, the unit argued that in her complaint dated February 9, Viviana never raised concerns but indicated that she had planned to file a suit at a later date.