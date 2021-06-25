It feels as if the entire country, and particularly the entire city of Nairobi is packing up everything and heading to Naivasha for the weekend.

In case you live under a rock, Kenya is hosting the WRC Safari Rally this weekend for the first time in many years. Naivasha is the key location with several spectator zones.

Of course 90% of those attending have almost no interest in the rally, but are there to drink their pockets dry. So called ‘Subaru boys’ are there in full swing, exciting strangers all weekend long as they get ready to deliver their cars to their mechanics on Tuesday.

The whole of this week, Twitter has been on fire, discussing the escapades of ‘Vasha’.

It is expected to be a very raunchy weekend, and that has been the centre of attention for KOT.

Check out some of the best memes.

