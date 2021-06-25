It feels as if the entire country, and particularly the entire city of Nairobi is packing up everything and heading to Naivasha for the weekend.

In case you live under a rock, Kenya is hosting the WRC Safari Rally this weekend for the first time in many years. Naivasha is the key location with several spectator zones.

Of course 90% of those attending have almost no interest in the rally, but are there to drink their pockets dry. So called ‘Subaru boys’ are there in full swing, exciting strangers all weekend long as they get ready to deliver their cars to their mechanics on Tuesday.

The whole of this week, Twitter has been on fire, discussing the escapades of ‘Vasha’.

It is expected to be a very raunchy weekend, and that has been the centre of attention for KOT.

Check out some of the best memes.

**********************

Me as a Rally navigator. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4vjtImOjgZ — Jefa 🇵🇹 (@Limorio_) June 24, 2021

Him: Hey Her: I have a boyfriend Him: Cool, I was actually asking if you can join me to Naivasha for Safari Rally Her: pic.twitter.com/uL925tr95X — Whiskey Liver (@jack__zollo) June 23, 2021

*Subaru boys to your girlfriends*

"Si tuende hio Safari Rally iko Naivasha this weekend" pic.twitter.com/jkwpvrGqnK — 👴🏿 (@mzee_ni_wewe) June 22, 2021

Dem yako after one weekend in Naivasha pic.twitter.com/VziJGQL9ME — fellow kenyan 🇰🇪 (@mu__nga) June 23, 2021

Betika trying to squeeze in to the World Rally Championship in Naivasha pic.twitter.com/npLRqYdKRY — OMOSH ™🇰🇪 (@brayomonty_) June 24, 2021

Subaru boys vile watafanyia your girlfriends pale Naivasha! pic.twitter.com/6uHJvBogGO — El’Machette (@koffimachette) June 22, 2021

We must be seen in Naivasha 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nv94gFq5Hx — ḲḭPṮṏṏ (@Kiptoo_TM) June 23, 2021

"babe this weekend tunaenda school trip Naivasha na lec amesema phones are not allowed cause its part of the exam" pic.twitter.com/N4HKZZuvl3 — ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) June 22, 2021

You in vs your father in

Naivasha shamakhokho pic.twitter.com/oSeitjUO9C — Miss President (@Miss_Presidente) June 24, 2021

Madem wenyu na Sponsers uko Naivasha for the weekend 🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/AhvDXJPwEW — Santa🐧 (@HeisSanta) June 24, 2021

Ready for Naivasha 🥂 pic.twitter.com/TFmEAS4LxA — FELIX 𓅓 (@FellMentKE) June 23, 2021

Owners wa lodgings pale Naivasha currently😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f7PuOWVRbm — ᴋɪᴏɴɢᴏᴢɪ 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiongozii) June 23, 2021

" Babe you know I'm a Carpricon , that means i love cars, i must be in Naivasha this weekend aki" pic.twitter.com/rLr9cfwafW — drey (@Dreymwangi) June 22, 2021

Situeshen pale Naivasha, Subaru boys

Before after pic.twitter.com/EF2B9yYJd3 — Oletipx💊💉 (@Oletipx1) June 23, 2021

How your girls will be served drinks on their way to naivasha wakiwa wamekaa hapo back left pic.twitter.com/DkHLiWJ0Kr — styles_liqour🙂 (@styles_liquor) June 23, 2021

Any relationship which will survive the test of Naivasha/Subaru boys from June 24th-27th will lead to marriage. pic.twitter.com/S3fnn2XhG5 — 31savage🗯️ (@St_Laurent_Dont) June 23, 2021

Me getting my Passo ready for Naivasha pic.twitter.com/PSZ6faCUTo — City Boy ✌🏾 (@Cityboyyyyyy) June 23, 2021

Subaru boys when they're done with your girl after Naivasha😂 pic.twitter.com/S3zGSc6qGi — Duke Of Kamulu❁ (@Sleek_owen) June 23, 2021

When you realise that NAIVASHA is actually derived from mixing the letters in ANASA and HIV. pic.twitter.com/AMkmaf6JWn — Bassam (@Bassam_KE) June 24, 2021

Doctor Marcus Grascovi has landed in Naivasha, Subaru boys you are advised to watch out. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C4QA4yVs1o — Sirikwa♡ (@mosesirikwa) June 24, 2021

Subaru boys singing praises on their way to Naivasha pic.twitter.com/sKrOrjOaco — Droid 🤖 (@droid254) June 23, 2021

Mark X and Nissan Sylphy Owners Association Secretary General issuing a press briefing ahead of the #WRCSafariRally2021 in Naivasha this weekend pic.twitter.com/yek52Qx6V5 — Ruthless Focus (@oremforever) June 23, 2021

The ministry of sport should regulate the distribution of syphilis in naivasha. Subaru boys washaafika😂 pic.twitter.com/9k2OaiBWbn — Salty Sugar🇰🇪 (@deniqtosh) June 23, 2021

Madem wenu washakua pilots. Flight mode na helicopter styles in a tent somewhere in Naivasha mtaonana Monday.. 😂💔 — Ace (@Ace_Davids) June 23, 2021

Your wimenzz as per from tomorrow pale #naivasha😂😂😂sa mtadu ? pic.twitter.com/2kOiR83vCi — Miss Mateni Jr (@jr_mateni) June 23, 2021

Girls tafadhali tafadhali if you're going to naivasha make sure you have atleast 5k zako, I repeat zako

Just be safe queens — Dottie Waweru 🇰🇪 (@WaweruDottie) June 24, 2021

BMW drivers tuko Malindi ,vasha is for kids who file nil returns…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IZpn4WRIfZ — AMARU (@amerucanrum) June 23, 2021

Team Betika drivers waiting to race umoinner ma3s on jogoo road since they didn't get a slot in Vasha pic.twitter.com/95xrYPoAp8 — Avitas (@dumashni) June 23, 2021

NTSA aren’t paid enough for what’s abt to go down this weekend 😭#naivasha #vasha pic.twitter.com/ekY6lLLlyP — ryan ☔️ (@rynskizzz) June 22, 2021

Vile STD's will be migrating to vasha in Subaru's and mark X this weekend pic.twitter.com/OVfVfVJOrQ — styles_liqour🙂 (@styles_liquor) June 22, 2021

When your crush is doing KSL exams and can’t go to Vasha. pic.twitter.com/fkHJHxTOzL — JR (@junior_lionel) June 22, 2021

Mamorio wakitoka Vasha weekend Safari Rally. pic.twitter.com/HklGg5KOOg — Metropolitant Kid (@MuchiriH) June 16, 2021

The "You guy my guy is how? is which? Don't ingia njeve lets patana Vasha i'll wekelea nyama and a boti " starterpack for this weekend #TeamBetika #TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/jsvHHETDyc — Droid 🤖 (@droid254) June 23, 2021

#vasha probox guyz trying very hard to get an entry to Naivasha pic.twitter.com/LFVhDo64q5 — Victor Mwarabu (@vicmwarabu) June 24, 2021

Subaru boys to your girlfriends*

"Si tuende hio Safari Rally iko Naivasha this weekend #vasha pic.twitter.com/AYB6eED8UE — Brandon Dennis  (@DennisOtachy) June 23, 2021

Owners of hotels, restaurants and brothels in #vasha right now🤩😂😂. The future of subaru boys with girlfriends is luminous for the nxt 2 days🤣 pic.twitter.com/DpnJ5Atott — Jayden_Mwizi🇰🇪 (@_Jonah_25) June 24, 2021