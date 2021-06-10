A Nairobi county official has denied dressing inappropriately during a Zoom meeting with the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday morning.

Mr Hitan Majevdia, the County Executive for Health, was allegedly dressed in a bathrobe when he appeared before the committee to answer queries on the utilization of Covid-19 funds in Nairobi county.

As reported by the Star, Majevdia also had his mouth full when he logged in to the Zoom session. Other unverified reports claim he was also drunk.

Majevdia was also unprepared as he had not submitted any documents pertaining to the probe. “I don’t have the responses with me as the County Secretary and the Deputy Governor have them,” he said.

Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali castigated the Health CEC saying he was taking the committee session for a ride.

“It is very disrespectful for a whole County official to appear before Senate committee not properly dressed and yet he has no responses for us,” he said.

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito, the committee chair, ordered the CEC to leave the meeting immediately saying he was not serious.

“The CEC is in a bathrobe and is not properly dressed. The Covid-19 funds is not a joke and he should take this matter seriously,” he said.

Majevdia, however, explained that he was not wearing a bathrobe, but an indian attire. He also denied being drunk saying he is a teetotaler who has never even taken a glass of wine.

“I was not in a robe. I wore a pashmina shawl. The fact that it was maroon in colour made people think that it is a bathrobe,” the CEC said.

The county official said he apologised and that the zoom meeting went on as scheduled.