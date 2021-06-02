A teacher who taught comedian David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah, says she was shocked to see him acting in videos.

Salyne Nabangi, who was Mulamwah’s class teacher at St Anthony’s Boys’ High School in Kitale, said she expected the online content creator to pursue a career in the sciences.

“He was a very bright boy who always scored As. In fact, he was index two during the year his class sat for KCSE,” said the teacher who is now a school principal at Immaculate Conception Girls Secondary School in Kitale.

Miss Nabangi revealed that Mulamwah only struggled in two subjects.

“We really struggled to make him pass CRE and Kiswahili. Those were the only subjects that proved difficult for him,” she said, adding that Mulamwah used to solve mathematical calculations during CRE lessons.

Ms Nabangi noted she was happy with the great strides Mulamwah has made in the creative industry even though they expected him to be a scientist.

“As teachers, we expected him to be a scientist. He was an active member of science congress and when we saw him acting in videos we were really shocked,” the teacher said.

The teacher spoke as she wished Mulamwah a happy birthday over the weekend. The comedian, who graduated from Moi University in 2017 with a degree in nursing, turned 28 on May 28.