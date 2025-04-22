Govt Includes Gambling Rehab in Health Cover Amid Rising Online Betting Cases

The Ministry of Health has unveiled a nationwide strategy to address the sharp rise in gambling addiction, particularly among young Kenyans lured by online betting platforms like Aviator.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni raised the alarm on Monday, expressing deep concern over the increasing number of youth falling into gambling-related addiction. She described the issue as an emerging public health crisis that demands immediate and coordinated intervention.

“In response to this emerging public health threat, the ministry has constituted a Rapid Response Team to provide a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach to the crisis,” she said.

As part of the ministry’s swift action, officials have launched a dedicated helpline for individuals battling gambling addiction. In addition, the government will deploy professional counselors to schools and institutions of higher learning to provide psychosocial support and early intervention services.

To boost public awareness, the ministry is rolling out community education campaigns to highlight the dangers of online gambling and promote healthier alternatives.

PS Muthoni also announced that the ministry, in collaboration with partner agencies, will support a nationwide study to gauge the extent and impact of gambling addiction. The findings will guide future policies and tailored treatment programs.

RELATED – Aviator Craze Sparks National Concern as MPs Push for Stricter Betting Regulations

In a significant policy shift, Muthoni confirmed that the government has included gambling rehabilitation in the healthcare benefit packages under the ongoing Social Health Authority (SHA) reforms.

“Beyond the existing outpatient mental health services, the government will cover rehabilitation and addiction management costs,” she stated, urging affected individuals and families to take advantage of these critical support services.

“Our accredited rehabilitation facilities are equipped to offer comprehensive therapy and treatment,” she added. “This coverage reflects our commitment to treating addiction as a serious health condition that deserves medical attention.”

To drive this initiative, the Ministry of Health has brought together a multi-agency team led by the mental health division. The team includes the Directorate of Preventive and Promotive Health, the Health and Wellness Division, and the Drugs and Substance Use Control Division.

Also participating are major institutions such as Mathare National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Gilgil Mental Health Hospital, the Psychology and Counsellors Board, and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

In alignment with Mental Health Awareness Month this May, themed “Community,” the ministry will intensify efforts to promote mental wellness. From May 12 to May 18, 2025, targeted county-wide activities will focus specifically on addressing gambling addiction.