Adam Maina is one of the fastest rising social media influencers and big shots across the Kenyan online sphere.

An Internet celebrity with a huge portfolio and great recognition from a majority of Kenya’s top brands, Adam has risen above the murky online waters to emerge as one of the most formidable voices and influencers online.

The dashing creative has worked with reputable global and local brands and personalities including as an influencer or brand ambassador; Safaricom, Shell Kenya, Google Africa, Heritage Hotels Kenya, Kenya – MultiChoice Africa, Guinness, Safaricom, Jumia Kenya and Sauti Sol.

Currently he is the Chief Executive Officer and team leader of Mtembezi Tribe – A destination marketing and travel agency that aims to promote travel to the new generation of travellers (mtembezitribe.com) and House Swype – Kenya’s fastest growing influencer marketing agency that manages over 200 influencers and works with major Kenyan brands (houseswype.co.ke).

The prolific 25-year old has also has featured in the Top 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans in 2019 and 2020.

During this pandemic, he embarked on showcasing safe travels in and around Kenya and got recognized by Kenya Airways’ Msafiri Magazine in the December 2020 – January 2021 issue.