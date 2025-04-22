“Kenya Needs a Mother’s Touch”: Martha Karua Rallies Support for Her Presidential Bid

People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has declared that Kenya is ready to elect its first woman president, urging citizens to embrace female leadership for a more inclusive and compassionate future.

Speaking in Isiolo County on Monday, April 21, 2025, Karua addressed a gathering of residents, calling on voters to trust a woman to lead the country forward. She argued that a woman president could bring meaningful change and ensure no Kenyan is left behind.

Karua described women as natural nurturers, capable of balancing national priorities while addressing the needs of every citizen. Drawing parallels to motherhood, she emphasized that just as a mother cares for every child in the home, a woman president would lead with empathy and fairness.

“If God grants me the opportunity, the seat I’m seeking is the presidency—so I can lead Kenya like a mother takes care of her home,” she said in Kiswahili.

“A mother never lets even one child go hungry. Even when food is scarce, she ensures everyone gets a small share.”

While officially announcing her interest in the top seat, Karua promised to push for equal resource distribution and end the inequality that has long plagued Kenya’s political landscape.

“We want Kenya’s cake to be shared equally—not the way it’s divided nowadays. You’ve tried male leadership all these years, please, this time give a woman from PLP a chance,” she added, rallying the crowd to back her presidential bid.