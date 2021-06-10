Officers at Bondo Police station are holding a 30-year-old man for molesting his 9-year-old niece at Kanyandiri village, Central Sakwa location.

Confirming the incident, acting Chief Central Sakwa location Mr. William Oreme said the suspect – Lucas Wata – lured the Grade Three minor into his house before raping her.

He is also said to have beaten the girl in a bid to quiet her as she tried to scream for help.

The minor managed to escape and reported the matter to a family member.

The girl’s family, with the help of neighbours, cornered Mr Wata frog marched him to the police station on Tuesday night.

Chief Oreme said the minor was treated at the Nango Health Center and later referred to Bondo sub-county hospital for specialised treatment.

The administrator condemned the act and urged parents to take good care of their children. He said they should never entrust anybody with their children.

He observed that the level of immorality has risen to an extent that relatives who should protect children are the ones violating them.