An assistant chief accused of having intimate relations with a schoolgirl has been charged in court.

James Kabunjey, the assistant chief for Sasur Sub location in Bungoma, was caught with a Form 2 student at Kikwetu lodging in Cheptais town, Trans Nzoia County on Monday.

The owner of the guest house spotted the two and raised an alarm, attracting members of the public who stormed the establishment and ejected the administrator and the student of Toroso Secondary School.

Officers from Cheptais Police Station arrived at the scene in the nick of time and rescued the administrator from public lynching.

Cheptais sub-county children’s officer Henry Bigoro confirmed that the Chief had sexual intercourse with the minor.

“We have had the culprit arrested and medical reports have shown that a sexual act was done,” he said.

Mr Kabunjey was arraigned in a Sirisia law court on charges of defiling the 17-year-old.

He was accused of two accounts of forcing his manhood to penetrate into the privates of the minor. On the second account, he was accused of touching the private parts of the teenager.

Kabunjey denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Caroline Watimah.

He pleaded with the court to to release him on bond citing his poor health.

“Your honour I am diabetic, I have high blood pressure and ulcers, I plead that you give me a bond as the case proceeds,” he claimed.

The magistrate granted him a cash bail of Sh400,000 or surety of a similar amount.