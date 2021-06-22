Kennedy Bosire Nyabwari, a 79-year-old man who was last week rescued from his abductors, says he was so scared that he tried to commit suicide.

Recounting the ordeal, Bosire said he left his home in Kitale on Sunday, June 6 at around 5 pm to visit his ailing aunt in Kisii.

His wife, Rhoda, insisted that he travels the next morning but Bosire badly needed to see his aunt.

He then took a motorbike ride to the Maili Saba stage, but his journey to Kisii was cut short as all the vehicles available were ending their trips in Eldoret.

Instead of returning home, Bosire opted to book a guest room in a bid to catch the earliest matatu out of the town to Kisii.

“I had a nice meal and later on requested the attendant to wake me up very early the following morning around 4 am since I had a long journey and wanted to be in Kisii early for the hospital visiting hours,” Bosire told the Nation.

At around 3 am, Bosire was already up; he prepared himself ad left the room. At the gate, he asked a security guard if he could get a motorbike to town and was told to walk towards the road where he could easily find one.

“When I reached the All Saints Cathedral area near Skynest hotel, I saw a motorbike approaching from the other side of the road. I asked him if he was heading to town, to which the rider agreed at Sh50,” he narrated.

Bodaboda Rider Diverted To an Unknown Location

Bosire’s ordeal started after the bodaboda rider diverted from the main road towards Kitale town to a different direction towards Kenya Forest Service.

When Bosire asked the rider to get back to the right route, the bodaboda operator said he was dropping the other passengers with him, before heading to town through a short route.

After all the other passengers had alighted, two men emerged just as the motorbike was approaching the Kitale Showground.

The men commanded Bosire to switch off his phone. “As I was being ordered, one of them covered my head with a sack. That is when I realised that my life was in danger,” he recounted.

His abductors then sandwiched him atop the motorbike, one was holding him from behind as the other held the sack covered on his head.

They took off to a house that became his home for a few days. At around 7 pm, the captors gave Bosire his first meal of the day but he refused to eat.

Late in the night, one of the kidnappers placed a knife close to his neck asking him why he had not eaten.