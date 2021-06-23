The former power couple of the African entertainment scene, Diamond Platnumz and Zari, has bagged a deal for a docu-reality series with Netflix South Africa.

The Bongo Flava sensation and the South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman will both star in a documentary titled ‘Young, Famous & African’.

Diamond and Zari both took to their respective socials to announce the exciting news on Tuesday, June 22.

“From Tandale to the world…Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be an African Icon to the world with @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA 🦁….! You don’t want to miss this,” Diamond touted.

Zari Hassan on her part shared: “Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first-ever African reality show, coming soon!”

“They’re young, they’re fresh, they’re unapologetically African and they’re coming to your screens! Can you guess some of the stars and their famous sayings?” Netflix SA added.

A definite date for the show’s premiere was yet to be announced with sources indicating ‘Young, Famous & African’ will start airing in a few days.